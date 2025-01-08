Fateh: Sonu Sood to donate entire profit of directorial debut to charity; announces low ticket prices of film
Actor Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for the release of Fateh, has revealed that he will be donating all the profits from the film to charity.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is preparing for the release of Fateh alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, has revealed that he will donate the full profits from the film to charity. In addition, he surprised his fans by announcing that tickets for the film will be priced at just Rs 99 on its opening day, Friday, January 10, 2025.
Sonu Sood shared a video on his official Instagram account in which he mentioned that when COVID-19 began in 2020, thousands of people who tried to reach out to him became victims of cyber fraud, with money being withdrawn from their banks. He also expressed that he had been thinking about how to make the story he had created reach as many people as possible.
The actor, who has also directed Fateh, added, "10 January ko film release ho rahi hai toh aap ke liye aur pure desh ke liye pehle din Fateh ka ticket price rahega Rs 99. (On January 10, when the film releases, the ticket price for the first day's screening will be Rs 99 for you and for the entire country)."
Directed by Sonu Sood, Fateh is an intense story about a former special ops officer who uncovers a cybercrime conspiracy.
The film features an impressive cast, including Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, all of whom add depth to the narrative. The preview introduces Sonu Sood as a man with a troubled past, embarking on a daring mission to rescue Jacqueline Fernandez from a Chinese cyber mafia led by Naseeruddin Shah.
Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios, and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, Fateh is a thrilling action-packed story of courage, resilience, and the battle against cybercrime. The film is set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.
ALSO READ: Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’s India release gets pushed; Farhan Akhtar reveals new date