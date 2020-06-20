  1. Home
Father’s Day 2020: SRK, Suhana Khan to Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; Celebrating coolest fathers and kids of B town

On the occasion of Father’s Day, we rounded up a list of the coolest father and kids duo of Bollywood; Take a look
6009 reads Mumbai
Father's Day 2020: SRK, Suhana Khan to Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; Celebrating coolest fathers and kids of B town
Just like every year, this year, too, we all will celebrate Father’s Day but what makes Father’s Day 2020 special and stand out for literally, all of us, is the fact that this Father’s Day we all will be home with our fathers because the Coronavirus pandemic has left us with no option but to stay home and quarantine with family. And so, we are sure that this Father’s day is going to be extra special as all of us. That said, this year, as all of us celebrate the day, we decided to celebrate the coolest fathers of B-town and their super cool sons and daughters or as they say, star kids.

From Shah Rukh Khan- Suhana Khan, Saif Ali Khan- Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday- Chunky Panday, Alia Bhatt- Mahesh Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor- Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff- Jackie Shroff to others, we bring you all the oh-so-cool fathers and their super cool kids. Take a dekko!

Taimur Ali Khan- Saif Ali Khan

To say that Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan is the coolest father-son duo of Bollywood then we are sure that everybody will nod in agreement because Tim and Saifu, as Bebo likes to call them, are hotness personified. From their social media posts to airport clicks and vacay photos, Taimur and Saif redefine goals for us and what we love the most is that Saif Ali Khan paints the wall with his son, and also, turns his playmate.

Shah Rukh Khan- Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are the most stylish daughter-father duo of Bollywood because on the one hand, we have the Badshah of Bollywood, and on the other hand, Suhana Khan, who brings social media to a halt whenever she posts a photo. It is not every day that we snap SRK and Suhana but whenever we do, they grab eyeballs and how. From vacaying together to attending Suhana’s graduation ceremony, SRK and Suhana are, hands down, the most stylish father daughter duo.

Sonam Kapoor- Anil Kapoor

When one of the fittest father and most fashionable daughter come together, what follows is truckloads of amazing photos and this is exactly what happens when Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja step out.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Diwali from our family to yours

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Ananya Panday- Chunky Panday

Although we don’t quite often pap Ananya and Chunky together, but whenever we do, they always dish out major chill vibes. From their camaraderie to their social media banter, we totally love Ananya and father Chunky

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday) on

Tiger Shroff Jackie Shroff

Well, when one of the most good looking father and one of the most fit sons of Bollywood come together, we can only expect fireworks, and for all those who couldn’t guess, we are talking about Tiger Shroff and daddy Jackie Shroff. While Jackie Shroff is everyone’s ‘bhidu’, Tiger Shroff is the roaring Tiger of B-town and when these two had made their first appearance together on Karan Johar’s chat show- Koffee With Karan, it was magic and more.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Treasure @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff

A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff) on

Amitabh Bachchan- Abhishek Bachchan

This father-son jodi continues to be the most cool, stylish and intelligent jodi for us and well, we are sure for the rest of you, too, because hey, there ain’t a more dapper looking father/actor than BiG B, right?!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Alia Bhatt- Mahesh Bhatt

We love when Alia Bhatt shares the gyaan and abundance of knowledge that daddy and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt shares with her and in turn, Alia shares the knowledge with all of us because we feel that this is the USP of this daughter-father jodi, and we can’t wait for these two to create magic on screen in Sadak 2

