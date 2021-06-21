Father’s Day 2021: Anshula Kapoor celebrates family bond with dad Boney, Arjun, Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor; PIC

Anshula Kapoor has shared a star-studded family selfie with the Kapoor clan including Arjun, Janhvi, and Khushi along with dad Boney Kapoor.

On the lovely occasion of Father’s Day 2021, Anshula Kapoor shared a family selfie with the entire Kapoor clan. In the star-studded image, can be seen holding the phone for the selfie while dad Boney Kapoor all smiling along with ‘Dhadak’ actress Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister Khushi. The entire family is inside the house simmering with happiness and great positive energy. Anshula chose not to write a caption for the image that already speaks a thousand words and summarized it all with a heart emoji. Khushi commented on the post and mentioned multiple heart emoticons.

Several fans and followers of the family reacted in a lovely manner in the comment section. They are praise and showering love upon the happy picture. ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ star Arjun Kapoor also shared the same picture on his Instagram and wrote a lovely caption. The caption read, “The father, the daughters and the son. Our Father’s Day dinner… smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even more sweeter….” Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor who has made her presence felt in ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ took the comment section and reacted wonderfully with a heart emoji.

Take a look at the post:

Several other Bollywood stars wrote wonderful posts for their fathers and remembered the good old days of their childhood that they spent with their families. posted lovely pictures of his two babies Yash and Roohi. He wrote some lovely things in the caption, “Blessed to be a father…. My endeavour is to raise them as individuals and never Stereotype them by gender … teach them inclusivity and humanity in equal measure.”

Also Read| Father's Day 2021: Akshay Kumar looks back on 'love & wisdom' he learnt from his dad; Shares beautiful PICS

Share your comment ×