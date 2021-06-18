Father’s Day 2021: Dangal's Mahavir Phogat to Angrezi Medium's Champak, 5 inspiring movie dads we wish we had

On Father’s Day 2021, here’s looking at 5 movie dads that were doting and inspirational.

For decades Hindi cinema has been about celebrating emotions that are universal and providing values to relationships. The narratives in Bollywood have often uplifted the spirit of motherhood and emphasized the emotions between a mother and her children. But lately and particularly in the last decade or so, the roles of father have been highlighted in the narratives wonderfully. A father’s connection to his daughter/son and to what extent would a father sacrifice for his children has been portrayed realistically. On the lovely occasion of Father’s Day, here’s looking at 5 movie dads that were deeply enriching and inspiring.

Mahavir Singh Phogat ( ) - Dangal

Aamir portrayed the real-life character of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who went to extreme lengths and challenged societal norms to turn his daughter Geeta and Babita Phogat into champions. The film displayed how Mahavir had to muster up financials by taking loans from localities but making sure that his daughters get the best of training and nutrition required to perform excellently on the world stage. A father’s struggle eventually bore fruits and Mahavir Singh Phogat became a symbol of inspiration as the daughters emerged to be champions.

Champak Bansal (Irrfan Khan) - Angrezi Medium

Irrfan portrayed a character of a businessman of Rajasthan who does everything he could in his power to make sure that his daughter is not devoid of the world-class education she so seeks. While completely turning his life around, Champak still adores his daughter even when she refuses to acknowledge him in front of her friends. Champak and his daughter learned the most important lesson that there is nothing above family.

Anup Saxena (Pankaj Tripathi) - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Portrayed by prolific Pankaj Tripathi, Anup Saxena supports his daughter Gunjan against all odds to break the existing examples and become one by joining the Indian Air Force. In one of the scenes, he mentioned that his daughter does not know how to cook because he never taught her to do so. He always knew that Gunjan is a high-flyer and would not bring her spirits down in any way.

Sanjay Thapar (Farooq Sheikh) - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Farooq Sheikh’s character Sanjay realized the dreams of his son Kabir before even he did. Sanjay treated his boy like a bird who would eventually migrate no matter how comfortable home is. He supported his son in finding adventures in life and encouraged him to never look back.

Sachin Sandhu (Kumud Mishra) - Thappad

When Amrita played by became a victim of an incident of domestic violence in front of a whole party, she barely found any support. Everybody kept encouraging her to move on against her wish and continue resisting the pain that she felt, everyone but her father. Sachin Sandhu portrayed marvelously by Kumud Mishra stood tall against all with his daughter and became the emotional support she needed while taking the most drastic decision of her life.

