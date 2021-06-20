Father’s Day 2021 Special: Papa Kehte Hain to Dilbaro: 5 Bollywood songs that will make your dad feel special

On the occasion of Father’s Day, we bring you some of the popular Bollywood songs that will be a perfect tribute to your dad.

It is always believed that a mother is the most important person in a child’s life. And while the world acknowledges her efforts and sacrifices in the growth of the children, there are fathers who silently put in all the efforts for their kids. Be it working tirelessly to fulfil their child’s dream to worry about their child’s future. While his unconditional live love makes one feel like the king of the world, his support can make you achieve impossible goals too.

Interestingly, Bollywood, which has given us some iconic roles, has always come up with different kinds of father figures on the silver screen. Besides, it has also come up with several iconic numbers which speak volumes about a father’s love for his kids and the equation they share. So, on this Father's Day, we bring you the 5 most popular songs which serve as a tribute to a father’s unconditional love and countless sacrifices.

Papa Kehte Hain

The popular number is from and Juhi Chawla starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. And while the movie went on to become a massive hit, this song also has a different fan following. After all, who can get over Aamir Khan’s college boy look as he was seen performing with a guitar as he speaks about his father’s expectations from him.

Mere Papa The Great

This track happens to be from Krishan Kumar’s 2000 release song Papa The Great. The song has been sung by Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan and speaks all about father and son’s unconditional bond.

Papa Mere Papa

This track from , Sushmita Sen and Anupam Kher starrer Main Aisa Hi Hoon is about how a daughter feels that her father. For the uninitiated, this movie was a remake of the American drama film I Am Sam.

Dilbaro

An emotional number from and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi, this song narrates the feelings of a new bride as she leaves her paternal house post marriage. Dilbaro speaks volumes about a father and daughter’s relationship.

Laadki

This heart touching number from Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium is an ode to every girl child. The song shares beautiful moments of Irrfan and Radhika who play the role of father and daughter in the movie and also talks about parenting in general.

