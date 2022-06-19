Father’s Day 2022: Saif Ali Khan to Abhishek Bachchan, 8 superstar fathers on their bond with their kids

With Father’s Day here, it’s time to celebrate the wonderful dads in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although it’s easy to forget, the talented and handsome men that we watch on celluloid, are much more than actors. They also have roles to play in their personal life, and one of the most important roles of them is that of a father. So, now is the perfect time to look at what B’Town fathers have had to say about their children.

Saif Ali Khan on Sara and Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan is not on social media. However, he has often spoken about all his four children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh in various interviews. In an interview with Zoom, Saif shared that he is full of ‘nervous prayer’ for Ibrahim, when asked about the latter’s Bollywood plans. He also shared how Ibrahim tells him that he looks like a ‘young Saif’. For the unversed, he is currently assisting Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Similarly, in an earlier interview with Anupama Chopra, Saif expressed his thoughts on Sara’s film Love Aaj Kal 2 not working well critically or commercially. He shared that although he is always there for her, Sara needs to handle such situations alone. He said that he did text her to ask if she’s feeling fine, however, he added, that he knew that she is a tough kid.

Hrithik Roshan on Hridhaan and Hrehaan

Hrithik and his ex-spouse Sussanne Khan are parents to two sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Hrithik is extremely close with his boys and is often papped with them every now and then in the city. In an interview with ETimes, Hrithik revealed that his sons rate all his films, and that they loved the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara the most, as they gave it 11 out of 10. “When we watched ZNMD, I genuinely saw them identifying with that film. It was very surprising because it isn't a children's film, but I think what rings true with an adult also rings true with a teenager or kid,” the actor said.

Shah Rukh Khan on Aryan, Suhana & Abram

Shah Rukh Khan has dropped parenting lessons time and again. In an earlier interview, the Badshaah of Bollywood opened up about his bond with his three kids Aryan, Suhana, and Abram and said, “I love my children not because they are my children, but because I have garnered a friendship with them. I am realising this, as they are getting older, they are my greatest friends. I think my mental age is between 12 to 14, so it is nice to have two friends that I can ever have."

Aamir on Ira, Junaid, and Azad

Aamir has two children from his first wife Reena Dutta: Junaid and Ira, while he has Azad with his second spouse Kiran Rao. In an earlier interview with Filmfare in 2017, Aamir revealed how he spent a lot of time with Junaid, his first-born, when he was a baby. He said, “When Junaid was born in 1993 I shot only for 36 days that year. For 328 days I was with him.” Aamir also shared that he liked taking his youngest son Azad to play tennis and to have dinner with him whenever he is in Mumbai.

Aamir is close to daughter Ira as well and the actor often features on her Instagram space. Ira has been an advocate of mental well-being and in 2020, she opened up about suffering from depression. Talking about the same, Aamir shared in an interview with News18, the Lagaan actor said that his daughter has faced many challenges in life and that he is happy she is fighting it them with courage.

Akshay Kumar on Aarav and Nitara

A quick glance on Akshay Kumar’s Instagram space would reveal that he is quite close to his kids Aarav and Nitara. Although the actor does not post much beyond what his profession demands, he does share adorable photos of him with Nitara. In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Akshay articulated how seeing his children getting affected by the paparazzi and trolling culture hurts him as a father.

Akshay shared that while Aarav does not want to go out with them after a training session because he fears getting trolled for looking tired and sweaty on Instagram. He added that his six-year-old daughter Nitara does not like going to family dinners as she does not like the flashes by the paparazzi. He said, “Star kids have enough pressure in life; the world doesn’t need to increase it by trolling innocent children.”

Shahid Kapoor on Zain & Misha

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two wonderful kids Misha and Zain. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid shared that he does not like putting out too many pictures of his kids online because he is protective of them. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shahid was asked how fatherhood had changed him. He replied, “I am sure, kaafi kuch. Usko words mein daalna bada mushkil hain. I feel the change now that I am a parent. Yeah, it makes you a man. It helps you become a little less self-absorbed, which I think all artists are, which is great. Because the minute you are less self-absorbed, you are actually opening yourself up to new things and that’s great. Tremendous changes, I would say, a whole new life, a whole new perspective.”

Ajay Devgn on Nysa & Yug

Talking about superstar fathers, Ajay Devgn is another name that makes it to this list. The actor is a father to two children, Nysa, and Yug. Talking to Hindustan Times recently, Ajay shared that he talks a lot with his children. He further added that he wants them to be grounded, just like Kajol and him. “Me and Kajol explain to them what is right and wrong and allow them to imbibe things. Of course, they make mistakes, of course they disobey on occasion. When that happens, there are more conversations. Both Kajol and I are grounded as people despite our celebrity status. We want our children to be grounded too,” the actor said.

Abhishek Bachchan on Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan is also a doting father to Aaradhya, and the actor has spoken about his daughter time and again. In a recent chat, Junior Bachchan revealed how even his creative choices as an actor have changed, keeping Aaradhya in mind. “As any parent would tell you, your child fashions a lot of your mindset. Not just in your professional life, it's every day. I've always been somebody who gives a lot of importance to family. So, obviously, I'm no different. My creative choices have indeed changed over time, keeping my family, my daughter in mind,” he said.

Team Pinkvilla wishes all the fathers out there a very Happy Father’s Day!

