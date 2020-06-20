Father’s Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher to Shah Rukh Khan, here are the coolest onscreen dads of Bollywood

As we are set to celebrate Father Day on June 21, we bring to you some of the coolest dads introduced by Bollywood who have won our hearts with their own style.

Father! The name is synonymous to a lot of emotions. It is always said that a father’s relationship with their kids is the most complicated but also the most treasured one. While he is your protective shield, he is also a shoulder to lean on and always has your back. A father is a daughter’s first love and son’s first hero. While it is one of the most important relationships of a person’s life, Bollywood has also idealised it over the years.

In fact, our Hindi movies have also thrown light on different aspects of a father-son or father daughter bond. From the over protective and a firm believer of his ideal as Baldev Singh to an uber cool Dattatraya Vakharia who is keen to give a new life to his son, we have seen different shades of a father and each one of has won our hearts. As the nation is set to celebrate Father’s Day on June 21 this year, we bring you some of the uber cool onscreen dads of Bollywood that made our hearts melt with their swag.

Amitabh Bachchan aka Dattatraya Vakharia from 102 Not Out

It is always said that no matter how old you are, you will always be a child for your parents and Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out proves it in every sense. The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan as 102 year old Dattatraya Vakharia who happens to be the father of 76 year old Babulal Vakharia played by . While Babulal is known for him grumpy nature and is living a monotonous life, Dattatraya is seen teaching him the art of living life to the fullest but in a hilarious way. This old man is full of life and appreciates everything life has to offer with a big smile and seek happiness in every moment.

Anupam Kher aka Dharamvir Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

and Kajol’s popular movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most iconic love stories of all times. And while we continue to cherish it even after almost 25 years of release, this love story would have been incomplete without Anupam Kher aka Raj’s father Dharamvir Malhotra who is one of the coolest dads on-screen. Remember how he was seen having a drink with his son and sent him on a vacation to Europe after he fails his exams. Not just he let his son enjoy his life as he wanted, he also encouraged him to win over the girl he loved and even ended helping him in his love story. Also, despite living in abroad, he did manage to inculcate his ethics and values in his son.

Shah Rukh Khan aka Rahul Khanna from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

“Rahul, naam to suna hoga?” We have heard this dialogue a zillion times from SRK and he did make the ladies skip a heartbeat with this line each time. While Rahul was shown as a carefree guy who was seen flirting with girls, his character goes a major transformation post the birth of his daughter Anjali. Rahul did not just raise his daughter single handedly, but he is also seen reliving his childhood with his girl. Not just he is an over caring, freaking out at the drop of a hat father, he makes sure his daughter Anjali doesn’t miss her mother and does everything to bring a smile on her face even if that includes reaching her in a summer camp just because she sneezed on the phone.

Pankaj Tripathi aka Narottam Mishra from Bareilly Ki Barfi

In a society where girls with opinion and an urge to live her life on her terms is considered to be a big deal, Narottam Mishra happens to be his daughter’s biggest support with an apologetic attitude. Not just he has her back in every step she takes but also brought her up in a way that she was bold and confident enough to live on her own terms.

Anil Kapoor aka Kamal Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do

He appeared as a patriarchal dad in the beginning, who has objections with his daughter taking her own decisions, is against her divorce, didn’t find her capable enough to run their family business and not to forget his insensitivity towards his wife. Basically, a complete opposite of the word feminism. However, by the end of the movie, Kamal Mehra is a completely changed man who not just appreciates his wife’s unconditional love but also takes a firm stand for his daughter’s happiness. In fact, he did make our hearts melt after he apologises to his daughter for messing up her life. Besides, the way he becomes a lifeboat for his son also brought him to this list of cool dads.

Kamal Haasan aka Jaiprakash Paswan from Chachi 420

It is one of the most amazing performances of Kamal Haasan, wherein he was seen playing the role of a middle class man Jaiprakash Paswan struggling to be with his daughter and estranged wife. While he is going through a divorce with his wife due to financial constraints, Paswan ends up disguising as a woman Laxmi Godbole and starts working as a maid at his in-laws’ house to be close to his daughter. The movie perfectly captures adorable father-daughter chemistry and it will always bring a smile on your face.

Rishi Kapoor aka Amarjeet Kapoor from Kapoor & Sons

Amarjeet Kapoor aka Dadu is one of the coolest roles ever played by Rishi Kapoor. Not just he looked irresistibly cute in the movie, he was seen doing everything to bring his family close and keep them together. In fact, he even took it upon himself to teach his family the value of relationships and stick to each other. Although his wish of having a complete family photograph wasn’t really fulfilled, his efforts did help the family to clear the misunderstandings that created a difference between them.

Farooq Sheikh aka Mr Thapar from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

He is one of the most loving fathers one had ever seen on the silver screen. Mr Thapar is a warm and affectionate person who wants the best for his son Bunny aka . While he wants Bunny to stay with him, he also manages to hold his emotions and let Bunny chase his dreams fearlessly. Besides, Thapar also teaches his son the biggest life lesson which is all about living and enjoying every moment to the fullest.

Also Read: Father's Day: Dangal's Aamir Khan to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani's Farooq, comforting dialogues from on screen dads

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×