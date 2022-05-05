Like father, like son: Sonam Kapoor gives shoutout to Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan ahead of Thar’s release

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will soon be seen in Thar which will release on the OTT platform. Ahead of its premiere on the 6th of May, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle and gave a shoutout to the father-and-son duo who are busy promoting the upcoming thriller. Sonam shared the cover image of a high-end magazine and wrote, “Like father, like son! Love seeing you together, be it on the same screen or cover. I know how hard you guys have worked to make #Thar happen. Can’t wait ‘til it’s out!” She added, “Also, shoutout to @avani.rai and @kshitijkankaria! You definitely both captured their best side”.

As soon as Sonam shared the post, her sister Rhea Kapoor rushed to the comment section and dropped several heart emoticons. Boney Kapoor also wrote, “Looking forward”. Even fans shared their excitement in the comment section. To note, apart from them, the film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jitendra Joshi, and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

Anil Kapoor will be seen playing a cop in Thar. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor responded to the question of how he approaches his roles and distinguishes one cop character from another. “(I look at) What's on the paper, and how the filmmaker sees the film, and how he wants to tell the story. Just a year and a half back, I did Malang where I also played a cop. That's the way it was written, that's the way Mohit (Suri) wanted to see, and of course, I came in as an actor. Then we had a certain kind of discussion and there's a way I see it, and ultimately it's the director's vision because he's there to okay the shot. Because he knows the film more than all of us because he's seen the whole film,” he had shared.

