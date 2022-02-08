Like father, Like son: Vicky Kaushal poses with dad Sham Kaushal at his new sea-facing apartment; PIC

Vicky Kaushal, who rose to fame with the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, gained a massive fan following. From Raazi to Sardar Udham, Vicky has given his fans a brilliant list of movies. Recently, he caught all the limelight as he broke millions of hearts after he tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in a dreamy wedding. Before their wedding, Vicky and Katrina purchased a stunning sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The couple is often seen hosting their friends and family members at their beautiful home.

On Tuesday, popular filmmaker and Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal posted a picture with his son. In the photograph, Sham and Vicky can be seen spending time at the latter’s new home in Mumbai. He posted photos from the balcony at dusk. Sharing the picture, Sham wrote, “Rab di meher. Gratitude.” The filmmaker’s post grabbed his fans’ attention. One of the social media users wrote, “Such a lovely pic. Katrina is blessed to have a Father in law like u ..even Vicky is blessed to hv a father like u.” Another one said, “Pure bliss”. Several fans even demanded a family picture featuring Katrina Kaif. Back in January, Katrina Kaif also shared a few pictures from her home on Instagram. She was seen spending quality time with her mum Suzanne Turquotte.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Vicky wrapped up the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie with Sara Ali Khan. Recently, Pinkvilla learned that Rajkumar Hirani was in talks with Vicky Kaushal for an important role in his next, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

