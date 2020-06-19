Father's Day 2020: From Angrezi Medium to Piku, 10 films that celebrate father child relationship

As Father's Day is just round the corner, we bring to you some of the best Bollywood films which celebrate the very spirit of father-child relationship. Check them out

Father’s Day is just round the corner and is designated to celebrate the unbreakable and warm relationship between a father and his child. This special occasion is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. This is the day people express their unending love and gratitude towards their fathers. Well, of course, a single day is not enough to express our endless affection to our real-life heroes! But yes, this special day brings a smile on their faces.

Needless to say, Bollywood has witnessed the production of multiple movies which have celebrated the very spirit of a father-child relationship. This began back during the classic era with movies like Mughal-E-Azam to contemporaries like My Name is Khan and Angrezi Medium. These movies have thrown light at the beautiful bond between a father and his child through some beautiful stories which have been a treat to watch on the silver screen.

Now to add to the celebratory vibes of Father’s Day, we have brought forward a list of movies (contemporary) which have beautifully celebrated father-child relationship. Right from My Name is Khan to Dangal, Angrezi Medium and 102 Not Out, these are some of the best movies that are based on the inevitable relationship between a father and a child.

1. Angrezi Medium (2020)

Late Irrfan Khan’s last ever on-screen appearance was in the movie Angrezi Medium. It showcases the extent to which a father can go to make his daughter follow her dreams. This story is a perfect example of how parents make sacrifices just to see a smile on the face of their children.

2. Chhichhore (2019)

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 leaving many of his fans and loved ones teary-eyed. One of his best performances was in Chhichhore which despite being a buddy drama also celebrates the very notion of a father-child relationship. It beautifully showcases the way a college going guy transforms himself into a responsible father who tries to tackle the problems faced by his troubled teenager son.

3. Raazi (2018)

Despite being a spy thriller, Raazi also celebrates the spirit of father-daughter relationship that is showcased in multiple instances. The song ‘Dilbaro’ beautifully explains the words of a daughter to her father before leaving for her new home. The words, ‘Baba main teri mallika, tukda main tere dil ka’ definitely strikes a chord in everyone’s heart.

4. 102 Not Out (2018)

This is undoubtedly one of the best movies delivered by late actor . He plays the 76-year old son to a 102-year old father (Amitabh Bachchan). The movie chronicles around the relationship between a happy-go-lucky father and his son whose ideologies are completely different than the former. The light-hearted comedy is not only an entertaining watch but also explores the beautiful father-child relationship in a unique manner.

5. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Most often, we realize the value of someone only when s/he is gone. As harsh as it seems, this is the reality and the same can be felt after the heart touching story of Kapoor & Sons. How an ailing man tries to bring together his dysfunctional family for one last time to get a perfect family picture. The movie wonderfully tries to showcase the fact that no matter how much we go through, we find solace only at home with our parents and loved ones.

6. Dangal (2016)

It is undoubtedly one of the best Bollywood movies which celebrate the spirit of father-daughter relationship. Based on a true story, the biopic showcases how far a father goes to ensure that his daughters live a life of dignity rather than staying within the confines of their homes. And the result is pretty clear- India got two of the best woman wrestlers!

7. Piku (2015)

The Shoojit Sircar directorial beautifully portrays the relationship between a father and a daughter. Piku ( ) leaves no stone unturned to remain with her ageing father despite having differences in their ideologies and his nagging nature. The dynamism in their characters add to the beautiful portrayal of the story through multiple crests.

8. Drishyam (2015)

This is another movie that shows the extent to which parents can go to save their children from impending dangers. How a father makes a web of lies so that his children and wife get saved from the clutches of law is what makes the movie a must-watch.

9. My Name is Khan (2010)

This movie beautifully explores the relationship between a father and a son and how! Rizwan ( ) is equally fond of his son just like the latter’s mother. However, due to some circumstances, he is blamed for their son’s death. However, the devastated father then embarks on a journey not only to change perceptions but also to seek justice for his son over time.

10. Paa (2009)

Paa is one of the best and finest Bollywood movies that truly celebrates the spirit of a father-child relationship. Although multiple other movies have been made which have taught us the value of the unbreakable bond between a father and a child, the kind of uniqueness that was showcased in Paa is commendable. And the fact that the roles of a real father-son duo were reversed for the movie already makes it for an entertaining watch!

