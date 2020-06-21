  1. Home
Father's Day 2020: Ibrahim Ali Khan posts childhood pic with Saif Ali Khan; Ira Khan poses with dad Aamir Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares a super cute throwback snap from his childhood to wish dad Saif Ali Khan on Father's Day while Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan thanks the actor for being himself as she shares a post to wish him on Father's Day.
1738 reads Mumbai
Here comes the day when its all about our fathers. While netizens across the globe are celebrating Father's Day today, our B-Town celebrities are also taking to their social media handles in order to shower their love on their real-life heroes. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, and other actors have wished their dads on social media today and the next generation of the B-Townies are also expressing their love for their fathers in a similar manner. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Ira Khan are few of the star kids who showered love on their dads on the occasion of Father's Day.

Ibrahim Ali Khan rarely posts pictures on Instagram unlike his sister Sara Ali Khan, but whenever he does, it is a treat to his fans. Today, on the occasion of Father's Day, the 19-year-old has shared an adorable throwback picture from his childhood along with his daddy dearest Saif Ali Khan and it is too cute for words. "Happy Fathers Day, " Ibrahim Ali Khan wrote along with a globe and heart emoji implying that dad Saif Ali Khan is nothing but his world.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Fathers Day

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan too shared a picture with him on Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day! Thanks for being you," Ira captioned her post. Following her daddy's footsteps, Ira does have an eye for detail when it comes to direction but the starkid likes to stay behind the camera and chooses to direct shows and films instead of acting. Ira recently directed her play titled Euripides' Medea wherein Hazel Keech plays the lead role.

Check out her post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Father's Day! Thanks for being you. . . . #fathersday #love

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

