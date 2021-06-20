  1. Home
Father's Day 2021: Akshay Kumar looks back on 'love & wisdom' he learnt from his dad; Shares beautiful PICS

Akshay Kumar, who is a doting father to son Aarav and daughter Nitara with wife Twinkle Khanna, also dropped cute photos with them on Father's Day.
8371 reads Mumbai
Akshay Kumar is celebrating Father's Day with a special memory of his father Hari Om Bhatia. The actor who usually uses social media only to mark either his professional commitments or film releases, took to the gram to share photos of his father as well as with his kids. The actor is a doting father to son Aarav and daughter Nitara with wife Twinkle Khanna. 

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a collage of three photos featuring his dad, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. He captioned the photo, "My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I’ve been able to pass on even a few drops to my kids, my work here is well done! Happy #FathersDay to all." 

Akshay's photos and post is indeed a special one. Twinkle Khanna also shared an adorable photo of Nitara and Akshay. Twinkle wrote, "He is her wall. She learns to stand holding onto him. Shielded, she removes bricks at eye-level and peeks at the world. He waits for the day when she will clamber over the top and becomes a wall for her own. #happyfathersday." 

Take a look at Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's Father's Day post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Several Bollywood celebrities flooded social media wishing their father's on the occasion. Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Siddharth Malhotra among many others wrote special posts. 

ALSO READ: Karan Johar says he aims to teach Roohi & Yash 'inclusivity & humanity in equal measure' on Father's Day

