Father’s Day 2023: Gunjan Saxena, Angrezi Medium and other movies that portray precious father-daughter bond

Fathers are often thought of as strong, stoic figures who shower their kids with love in their own unconventional and subtle ways. They pick you up when the going gets tough and provide you with the wings to fly high. This day reminds us of the many gifts that the father figures in our lives bless us with. Be it offering wisdom, protection and guidance or lending a patient ear – they do it all willingly, happily and patiently. It's Father's Day today, and one of the ways you can celebrate the day is to binge-watch some fun movies with your dad.

There have been several movies that capture the beautiful bond that a father shares with his daughter. These movies are also a great excuse to spend some quality time with your dad and enjoy his company. Check out the movies below!

Dangal

Inspired by the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, this Nitesh Tiwari directorial demonstrates the miracles that can unfold when a father smashes patriarchy to empower his daughters against all odds. Starring Aamir Khan, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, the film is a tribute to a father's unwavering determination to train his daughters in wrestling, despite societal pressures and criticism.

Angrezi Medium

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, this heartwarming film depicts the journey of a father's efforts to fulfill his daughter's dream of studying abroad. It features the late Irrfan Khan in the lead role, alongside Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With its emotional performances and a moving depiction of a single father's devotion to his daughter, 'Angrezi Medium' is the perfect film to mark Father's Day 2023.

Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl

Gunjan saxena: The Kargil Girl is based on the real-life inspirational story of Gunjan Saxena, the first-ever female Air Force Officer to fly in an active combat zone. Gunjan is played by Jhanvi Kapoor, and her father Anup Saxena is played by Pankaj Tripathi. Anup's unwavering support for Gujan enables her to shatter the glass ceiling and achieve her childhood dream of becoming a pilot. The relationship between the two is portrayed beautifully and produces some heartwarming moments.

Piku

Piku became a commercially successful and critically acclaimed film because it portrayed perfectly the dynamic of the father-daughter bond, which many of us could relate to. Widowed father Bhashkor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) struggles with chronic constipation, and is looked after by his daughter Piku Banerjee (Deepika Padukone). The two quarrel and bicker all day, but it's not to say that they don't love each other. They are brought closer together on a road trip they take to Kolkata.

Thappad

A movie that challenges the notion of 'forget and move on', when boundaries have been crossed. Amrita, played by Taapsee Pannu, files for divorce from her husband after he slaps her in front of his coworkers at a party. Amrita, who is fighting with all the ridicule and social stigma that came along with the experience, finds solace in the presence of her father. Played by Kumud Mishra, Amrita's dad is shown to be her pillar of strength and confidante.

