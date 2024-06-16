Father's Day 2024: 'Baby' Nysa Devgan saying 'papa I love you' to Ajay Devgn in UNSEEN video ft Kajol is wholesome

Today, June 16 marks the Father's Day. On this special day, celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos of themselves with their dads. Amongst them, the star kid Nysa dropped a childhood video of her to wish her dad Ajay Devgn on this special day.

Kajol asking daughter Nysa to say 'Papa I love you' in unseen throwback video

Taking to her Instagram account, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa shared an unseen video from her childhood. In the video, we can see her sitting with her mother while the latter asks her daughter to say some lines.

Kajol can be heard saying to her daughter, "Say Jai Mata Di," and Nysa cutely followed it. Next, she asked her to say, 'Om Namah Shivay, say papa I love you' and Nysa adorably repeated her mother's words.

Sharing the video, the star kid wished the Singham Again actor, a happy Father's Day.

Reacting to the wholesome video, Ajay wrote on his Instagram Story, "Brownie points for baby Nysa"

Have a look:

Kajol opens up about daughter Nysa

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress has opened up about her daughter Nysa Devgn and her popularity on social media.

The actress said, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”

In an interview with India Today, Kajol had also opened up about whether Nysa has plans to enter Bollywood. She shared that Nysa has no plans to act as of now as she is currently studying and having fun.

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa hang out with Orry in Europe

In May, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to his Instagram handle and dropped a fun photograph with Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son, Aarav while they were joined by one of their other friends for the party in Europe. While sharing the post, Orry wrote, “If you lame, that’s a shame, you can’t hang w/ us.”

