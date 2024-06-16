Father's Day 2024: Bipasha Basu drops VIDEO of 'papa' Karan Singh Grover singing for daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu has been flooding her fans and followers with glimpses of her daughter Devi. From going on vacations with her to enjoying playtime and 'me time', the actress has been posting beautiful videos with the toddler that people online are definitely loving.

But on several occasions, Basu has also showered love on her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover. On June 15, when the country celebrated Father’s Day, she took the opportunity to pen a heartfelt gratitude note for the Fighter actor. Read on!

Bipasha Basu pens sweet note for husband Karan Singh Grover on Father’s Day

Bipasha Basu quickly grabbed the opportunity to make her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover feel special on Father’s Day. The No Entry actress shared a video on Instagram in which the Fighter actor can be singing to their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Dropping the video, Bipasha penned, “Devi you lucky girl… you got the best Papa ever. Btw mamma got lucky before you. Well it’s Fathers Day everyday for us. We love you Papa. #monkeylove #happyfathersday #choosingsunshine #choosinghappiness”

A couple of months ago, Basu also shared an appreciation post for Karan Singh Grover for being by her side through thick and thin. The Dum Maro Dum star shared a goofy selfie with her husband which was followed by a picture of him standing right next to her while she was giving birth to their daughter.

In the heartfelt long note, she wrote, “Happy Husband Appreciation Day. Thank you for never making me feel alone. Thank you for looking after me every single day. Thank you for keeping me as your number one even after Devi is here. Thank you for understanding me. Endless list of thank yous. I am blessed to have you. Thank you Husband for being you. Monkeylove Forever”

Bipasha and Karan met during the shoot of their 2015 movie Alone and fell for each other. The couple dated for two years before getting married on April 30, 2016. Then in November 2022, the celebs were blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Devi Basu Singh Grover.

