Father’s Day 2024: Hrithik Roshan pens emotional note for ‘papa’ Rakesh Roshan: ‘Your resilience is unparalleled’

From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ananya Panday, and Shraddha Kapoor, several B-town celebs took to social media to wish their dads on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Following suit, Hrithik Roshan also took the opportunity to express his profound love for his dad, actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. The Fighter actor shared a monochrome image of his father and penned a warm note along with it. Check it out!

Father’s Day: Hrithik Roshan showers love on dad Rakesh Roshan

On Sunday, June 16, Bollywood celebs joined the world to celebrate the most important people in our lives, i.e. our loving dads. On Father’s Day 2024, Hrithik Roshan also expressed how much he adored his dad who has inspired him over the years and continues to do so.

The Vikram Vedha actor took to Instagram and dropped an unseen image of his father, Rakesh Roshan. The actor looked dapper in that black and white image which was probably taken during the shoot of one of his films as an actor.

Pouring his heart out in the captions, Hrithik penned, “People still don’t know the real magnitude of the Man you are. Your resilience is unparalleled. Your journey continues to inspire me everyday. And now it inspires your grand kids too. I hope someday soon the entire world sees your real story too. The world needs more men like you. Happy Father’s Day papa.”

Earlier, on Rakesh Roshan’s birthday, the Super 30 actor also made his dad feel special. Along with a selfie with his daddy dearest, Hrithik shared a sweet caption that read, “I know how to be a soldier and a fighter only because of the way I have seen my father live his passions and hardships. Thank you for teaching me something only a few lucky ones get to learn from their fathers. It’s the best thing I got from you. Happy birthday papa. From a son and a soldier for life!”

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s action film Fighter, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana and many others. He is currently busy filming for his upcoming film War 2 with NTR Jr.

