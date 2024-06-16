Father’s Day 2024: Karisma Kapoor calls dad Randhir Kapoor ‘inspiration’ in new post, Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to know THIS

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Karisma Kapoor shared an unseen picture with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She also wrote a sweet message for her daddy dearest.

While everyone was showering hearts on the image, her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan had a very strange question. Read on to know more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to know THIS from sister Karisma Kapoor

A while ago, Karisma Kapoor dropped an unseen image of her little self, posing lovingly with her father Randhir Kapoor, and mother Babita. Wishing him on the occasion of Father’s Day, she penned called him “An inspiration of goodness.”

Take a look:

Just like every other sibling, Kareena Kapoor Khan was concerned about something else. The Jaane Jaan actress was quick to take to the comments section to enquire why she doesn’t have access to all those memories and images that sister Lelo has been posting online. Bebo wrote, “Why don’t I have this treasure trove of pictures??”

Take a look:

B-town celebs celebrate Father’s Day

Since morning, social media has been flooded with heartwarming messages from Bollywood stars. On behalf of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable image of the father-daughter duo and penned, “Watching you with our daughter fills my heart with gratitude. You're an amazing dad and husband. @nickjonas (red heart) #HappyFathersDay.”

Anushka Sharma also posted a love-filled post for Virat Kohli on behalf of kids Vamika and Akaay. Posting a picture of a cute painting of yellow footprints, she wrote in the captions, “How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling (accompanied by exploding head)…..(accompanied by a red-heart emoji) we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli.”

Sidharth Malhotra also shared unseen pictures with his dad and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, Dad! You have been my favorite hero since childhood and will always be! From admiring your style, fitness, to your sense of humor, you truly are the best I know! - Your Biggest Fan.”

Masaba Gupta also dropped a sweet Father’s Day post for her husband Satyadeep Misra and her fathers, Viv Richards, and Vivek Mehra. She penned in the caption, “Celebrating the new father-to-be and my lovely dad(s) extra today! #HappyFathersDay,” along with the heart.

Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and many other celebs also celebrated the big day.

