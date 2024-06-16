Father’s Day 2024: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha wishes hubby Ali Fazal on behalf of baby ‘from the womb’: 'You’re the best thing'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expected to welcome their first child next month as the actress is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, the mom-to-be wished her husband, actor Ali Fazal on behalf of their unborn baby. She also shared a cute picture of themselves, featuring their pet cat. Read on!

Richa Chadha has a sweet message for Ali Fazal on behalf of their baby

On Sunday, June 16, all of Bollywood took to social media to make their dads feel special on Father’s Day. Since Ali Fazal is on the verge of being a father anytime soon, his wife Richa Chadha decided to pen a sweet note for him on behalf of their baby who is on the way.

Taking to her Instagram, the Heeramandi actress shared a picture of herself lying on the lap of Ali Fazal. While the soon-to-be-parents enjoyed a calm and peaceful night together, they were joined by their little white pet cat.

Sharing the image, the actress wrote, “Dear blessings that come in 6 feet packages, before the day ends, happy first Father’s Day (from the womb). You’re the best thing that happened to me. And now us. Thanks.”

Take a look:

Richa Chadha’s fun birthday post for husband Ali Fazal

On Ali’s recent birthday, Richa shared glimpses of how they spent the day together. The couple drove across Goa and enjoyed yummy meals on the day.

Sharing the clips of the day, the Fukrey actress penned in the caption, “The week that was… from sir’s birthday spent lamenting over surprise explosion of single use plastic, to driving around Goa, meals shared with birthday twin Kareena, cakes being fed across the table to the Punjabi in me playing funky song for @alifazal9 in last one… cuz mitraaan da happy bday! ❣️🌸🫶🏽 thank you peeps for your wishes… sorry I disappeared from posting extra extra to some silence, bhi zaroori hota hai ! #RiAli #HappyBdayAli”

On the work front, Richa was last seen playing the role of Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

