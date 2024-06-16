Father’s Day 2024: Neetu Kapoor drops animated PIC of Ranbir Kapoor-Raha; Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and more share heartfelt posts

Today, June 16, marks the occasion of Father’s Day. Bollywood celebrities have been sharing heartwarming wishes on the special day using cute pictures and sweet notes.

Neetu Kapoor dropped an animated picture of her son Ranbir Kapoor and her granddaughter Raha. Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and many more conveyed their love for their fathers.

Bollywood celebrities’ special posts for Father’s Day 2024

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and her son-in-law Bharat Sahni, wishing them “Happy Father’s Day.” Then she shared an animated photo of Ranbir with his daughter Raha, seen wearing the same caps, and went, “Awwww.”

Karan Johar remembered his father, Yash Johar, on the special occasion and also shared a cute photo with his kids, Yash and Roohi. He wrote, “Forever using your love, grace, ambition, humility and compassion to guide me in every aspect of my life, papa....specially with Yashi & Roohi. #fathersday.”

Khushi Kapoor shared a sweet glimpse with her father, Boney Kapoor, and said, “Happy Father’s Day to the best papa ever.”

Ananya Panday also posted a picture with her dad, Chunky Panday, and exclaimed, “The best papa in the whole wide world.”

Arjun Kapoor shared a happy throwback photo with his father, Boney Kapoor, and his sister, Anshula Kapoor. He wrote, “The picture says it all! Love you dad! Wishing you a Happy Father’s Day!”

Sanjay Dutt posted an old picture with his dad, Sunil Dutt, and his sisters, Priya and Namrata. Another slide showed him posing with his wife, Maanayata Dutt, and their twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Dad, you’re the one who shaped my dreams and made me the person I am today... Always miss you and the beautiful memories we have made. I am grateful for everything that you have taught me and I try to pass on the same to my kids... Happy Father’s Day Dad.”

Sunny Deol and Esha Deol shared heartfelt glimpses with Dharmendra, while Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wished their father and father-in-law. Madhuri Dixit, Bipasha Basu, Soha Ali Khan, Karan Deol, and Jackie Shroff also posted on Father’s Day.

Pinkvilla wishes all dads a very happy Father’s Day today!

