Father's Day 2024: Nick Jonas drops unseen PIC of daughter Malti as he wishes dad; shares special note for Priyanka Chopra's father

As the world celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, Nick Jonas also took the opportunity to express his profound love for his father Kevin Jonas, and his father-in-law, Ashok Chopra.

The American singer and actor took to social media and dropped an unseen image of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas enjoying a moment with Papa Jonas. Check it out!

Nick Jonas pens a special post for his dad and dad-in-law on Father’s Day

A couple of hours ago, Priyanka Chopra’s husband and American artist Nick Jonas took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of his dad, Kevin Jonas Sr. The beautiful image also featured their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and showcased the special bond she shares with her grandfather.

Wishing his dad on Father’s Day, the singer-actor wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad/granddad in the world. Love you @papakjonas.”

Take a look:

He also made a special post for PeeCee’s late father and his father-in-law, Ashok Chopra. Nick shared an old image of the global sensation from her childhood with her dad.

In his warm note for him, Jonas wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my father in law Ashok Chopra. Although we never had the chance to meet in person I feel so deeply connected to you through your daughter and your granddaughter. We all love you very much.”

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra penned a special post for Nick Jonas on Father’s Day

Earlier on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra also took to her social media to express her gratitude to all the fathers in her life. Starting up with her husband, Nick Jonas, she stated, “Watching you with our daughter fills my heart with gratitude. You're an amazing dad and husband. @nickjonas (red heart) #HappyFathersDay”

Sharing a throwback picture of herself with her late father, the Citadel actress penned, “Dearest papa, you're always with me in my heart. (red heart) Miss you, papa.” In her appreciation post for her father-in-law Kevin, PeeCee penned, “Happy Father's Day, dad, love you@papakjonas” while posted a picture of him holding Malti.

On the work front, she will be next seen in the American action-comedy film Heads of State.

