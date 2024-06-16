Father’s Day 2024: Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas ‘amazing dad’ to daughter Malti Marie; shares special posts for dad and father-in-law

On Father's Day today, June 16, celebrities took to their social media accounts and dropped heartwarming posts dedicated to their dads. A while ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture featuring Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and praised her husband for being an amazing dad and husband.

Not only this but she also dropped a throwback picture of herself with her late father and in another post, the actress extended her wish to her father-in-law as well.

Priyanka Chopra's appreciation post for Nick Jonas ft. daughter Malti

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka Chopra dropped a picture of her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the snap, we can see Nick performing his daddy duty as he helps Malti drink water from a feeding bottle.

Sharing the picture, PeeCee wrote, "Watching you with our daughter fills my heart with gratitude. You're an amazing dad and husband. @nickjonas (red heart) #HappyFathersDay"

Have a look:

Sharing a throwback picture of herself with her late father Ashok Chopra, the actress penned, "Dearest papa- you're always with me in my heart. (red heart) Miss you papa."

On the other hand, PC dropped a heartwarming picture of her father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr. holding her daughter Malti and wrote, "Happy Father's Day dad, love youuuu @papakjonas (hand-heart)

Have a look:

Priyanka Chopra drops relatable mommy post featuring Malti Marie

Advertisement

On June 9, taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra re-shared a fun reel where we can see some men getting shocked as the caption reads, "When the baby puts himself back to sleep in the middle of the night."

Reacting to the video, the global superstar who could relate to it because of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, wrote, "A win is a win."

Priyanka Chopra's work front

She recently explored the role of an executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Directed by the talented Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the actress enthusiastically shared this update with her fans.

She also graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she shares the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Up next, the actress is set to star in Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Apart from these, the actress will also be seen in The Bluff. The film is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares how she feels when daughter Malti Marie puts herself back to sleep in middle of night and it's every mom ever