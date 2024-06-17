Father’s Day 2024: Sonam Kapoor says hubby Anand Ahuja is ‘best’ dad to son Vayu and this precious VIDEO is proof

Sonam Kapoor penned a lengthy appreciation post for her husband and the father of her child on Father’s Day. While sharing a collage of the wonderful memories Anand Ahuja made with son Vayu, the Veere Di Wedding actress stated that he is the best dad to their baby. Read on!

Sonam Kapoor pens a special appreciation post for Anand Ahuja

On Sunday, June 16, Sonam Kapoor took the opportunity to pour her heart out and shower her loving husband, Anand Ahuja, with love and admiration. In her special Father’s Day post for him, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress stated that he is one of the best dads.

She penned in her note, “Dear @anandahuja any man can become a father, but it takes courage, sensitivity, joy, laughter, empathy patience, and unconditional love to become a Dad. And I promise you, you’re one of the best. I remember before I got pregnant, you were questioning whether you could be a good father and I assured you that you would be great.”

Take a look:

Sonam also shared a video that shows how patiently and compassionately Anand is taking care of their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In her long post, she further added, “And Lo and behold, you’ve succeeded beyond even my rose-tinted expectations. I love you, @anandahuja I cannot tell you how lucky I am that you’re the father of my child. Happy Father’s Day! #everydayphenomenal #leosarethebest #vayusparents.”

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor enjoys birthday weekend with people ‘closest to my heart’

Nearly two days ago, Sonam Kapoor dropped a clip that was a collage of all the things she did over the weekend. In the captions, The Zoya Factor actress stated that she spent the beautiful weekend with ‘those I hold closest to my heart.’

Thanking Anand and sister Rhea Kapoor for the memories and the experience, she wrote in her post, “Anand, you’re my whole heart, and the memories we’re making with Vayu are my most precious. Rhea, you plan the most fabulous surprises and I know I’m the luckiest sister in the world!”

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress also expressed her gratitude to her parents and parents-in-law, who keep spoiling her with their affection, making her feel that she is ‘the luckiest daughter’. The birthday weekend became extra special when her friends came all the way to Scotland to add an extra dose of laughter to the celebration.

Advertisement

She concluded the post by expressing her love for her ‘chosen family’ and her fans for their warm wishes and lovely messages.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in the film Battle For Bittora, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel with the same title.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sonam Kapoor drops glimpses of Scottish birthday celebration ft Anand Ahuja, Vayu and family; calls herself 'lucky girl'