Father's Day: Dangal's Aamir Khan to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani's Farooq, comforting dialogues from on screen dads

Happy Father's Day 2020: Ahead of the big day when we celebrate the big man of our house, we thought we would list down some inspiring dialogues from the best of best on-screen dads. Check them out here.

Fathers will forever be our superheroes and there is no denying that. Irrespective of the relationship that children share with them, there is this sense of unspoken love between some and a sense of bonding between a few, each one is of a different kind, but it is always one to cherish. While mothers always make our life easy, it is fathers who give out life lessons so casually that we make it our holy grail, without even realising it. Some times, they comfort us with their words and other times, with their hidden emotions.

As Father's Day is just a day away, we thought we will celebrate on-screen dads for being so relatable to what our fathers have always been. It takes them just one minute to give away life lessons in one line sentences, and yet, we can just not have enough of it. I curated a list of 7 dialogues for you, each of which I think is about a different phase in life, and yet, makes sense for the entire past of our lives.

Trying not to keep it too cliche, here's my list!

Farooq Shaikh in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Zindagi mein chaahe jo ho jaye..Kuch bhi, main hamesha tumhare saath hoon.

Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Kabhi ghar ke bachche ghar ke badho ko sahi raaste dikhata dete hain

in Dangal

Main hamesha yo soch ke rotta reya ki chhora hota toh desk ke liye khushti me gold lata, yo baat mere samjh me na aayi, ki gold to gold hota hai, chhore laave ya chhori..Mhari choriya chhore se kam hai kay...

Kumud Mishra in Thappad

Kayi baar Sahi karne ka result happy nahi hota!

Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium

Bachpan mein bacha hamari ungli pakad ke chale hai taake bheed mein kho na jave ... aur jis din woh hamari ungli chhod de ... toh aise laage jaise hum hi kho gaye ho ... par baat bhi hai bhaisaab ... jab talak balak aapki ungli chhodega nahi ... tab talak aake gale kaise lagavega

Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Yeh toh bas pyaar hai, rabb di mehr hai un logo par jo log pyaar karte hai..pyaar karne me galat kya hai? Kya gunaah hai?Teri khushi ke liye sari duniya kurbaan hai, tu jaise jeena chahti hai vese jee!

Gajraj Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan

Hume nahi pata beta hum yeh sab samjh payenge nahi, lekin humare samjh ki wajah se, tumhe aadhi adhuri zindagi jeene ki koi jarurat nahi hai

I can probably bring out a few more to this list but those might or might not be different from what we have already heard. These dialogues from on-screen dads have proven just how well they know their way aorund words and yet, they always seek to show in their actions!

Here's wishing every father a very Happy Father's Day!

