Father's Day LIVE Updates: Bollywood marks special day; Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar celebrate with loved ones
Sharing a super cute selfie with her legendary father Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan delighted fans as she gave a Father's Day twist to Big B's iconic dialogue. Remember the iconic dialogue 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai aur naam hai Shahenshah' from the 1988 film Shahenshah. Shweta Bachchan captioned their selfie, "Rishte mein toh sirf mere lagte hai. #fathersday #girldad." Check out the snap below:
Anushka Sharma showered love on her father Ajay Kumar Sharma as she took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet photo. In the picture, Anushka's father can be seen sitting next to a life-size teddy bear as he's busy on his phone. Looks like the actress sneakily snapped this cute moment and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:
A day before Father's Day, Karan Johar was snapped at the Mumbai airport with his kids Yash and Roohi as well as mum Hiroo Johar. The filmmaker who has been shooting continously for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani took a well-deserved break and left the city for a holiday. Click here to watch Karan Johar's airport video.
International reports have revealed that Priyanka Chopra is going the extra mile to celebrate Nick Jonas' first Father's Day. The couple welcomed 'daughter Malti earlier this year and as per reports the actress planned special surprises for the new daddy Jonas. Looks like the day is going to be extra special for Nick.