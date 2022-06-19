Live

Father's Day LIVE Updates: Bollywood marks special day; Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar celebrate with loved ones

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Jun 19, 2022 11:08 AM IST  |  23.6K
Father's Day 2022 is being celebrated in several parts across the globe today and Bollywood isn't far behind. The special day is usually marked with celebs showering love, wishes and good vibes on their loved one Father's Day 2022 is being celebrated in several parts across the globe today and Bollywood isn't far behind. The special day is usually marked with celebs showering love, wishes and good vibes on their loved ones. While Priyanka Chopra will be marking husband Nick Jonas' first Father's Day, Karan Johar has left for a holiday to spend much needed quality time with his kids Yash and Roohi as well as mum Hiroo Johar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla's Father's Day 2022 LIVE Updates. 
June 19, 2022, 11:07 am IST
Amitabh Bachchan gets the sweetest wish

Sharing a super cute selfie with her legendary father Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan delighted fans as she gave a Father's Day twist to Big B's iconic dialogue. Remember the iconic dialogue 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai aur naam hai Shahenshah' from the 1988 film Shahenshah. Shweta Bachchan captioned their selfie, "Rishte mein toh sirf mere lagte hai. #fathersday #girldad." Check out the snap below: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

June 19, 2022, 11:03 am IST
Anushka Sharma wishes her 'teddy'

Anushka Sharma showered love on her father Ajay Kumar Sharma as she took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet photo. In the picture, Anushka's father can be seen sitting next to a life-size teddy bear as he's busy on his phone. Looks like the actress sneakily snapped this cute moment and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look: 

June 19, 2022, 10:03 am IST
Karan Johar heads out for a vacay with his kids

A day before Father's Day, Karan Johar was snapped at the Mumbai airport with his kids Yash and Roohi as well as mum Hiroo Johar. The filmmaker who has been shooting continously for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani took a well-deserved break and left the city for a holiday. Click here to watch Karan Johar's airport video.

June 19, 2022, 09:55 am IST
Sushmita Sen poses with dad Shubeer Sen
On Sunday morning, Sushmita Sen was snapped at the Mumbai airport heading out for some quality family time. The actress was accompanied with her two daughters as well as her father Shubeer Sen. On the special occasion, Sushmita struck a sweet pose for the paps with her father and daughters. Looks like a vacation is in order. Check it out: 
 
June 19, 2022, 09:39 am IST
Nick Jonas' extra special Father's Day

International reports have revealed that Priyanka Chopra is going the extra mile to celebrate Nick Jonas' first Father's Day. The couple welcomed 'daughter Malti earlier this year and as per reports the actress planned special surprises for the new daddy Jonas. Looks like the day is going to be extra special for Nick. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 


