Father’s Day: Masaba Gupta celebrates ‘new father-to-be’ Satyadeep Misra and her ‘lovely dads extra today’

Wishes and celebratory posts on the occasion of Father’s Day keep coming in from Bollywood celebrities. On the special day today, June 16, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who is set to embrace parenthood soon, also joined in.

Masaba wished her husband, Satyadeep Misra, the soon-to-be dad. She also showered love on her father Viv Richards and Vivek Mehra.

Masaba Gupta’s wish for Satyadeep Misra and her ‘lovely dads’ on Father’s Day

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram and shared a special post for Father’s Day 2024. She posted a picture of her husband, Satyadeep Misra, sleeping with their dog lying on his head. She also shared glimpses with her father, Viv Richards, and Vivek Mehra from her wedding festivities. There was another candid shot of Satyadeep with a buffalo.

In the caption, she wrote, “Celebrating the new father-to-be and my lovely dad(s) extra today! #HappyFathersDay,” along with the heart and sparkles emoji.

Have a look at Masaba’s post!

Fans showered Masaba’s post with love and appreciation in the comments section. One person said, “Cutest post,” while another wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to them all.” Another user commented, “Happy Fathers’ Day & much love!” Others used red hearts and fire emojis to convey their admiration.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra’s pregnancy announcement

In April, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra shared the good news with their followers on Instagram. She shared two images with quirky emojis, and the third snapshot showed the couple seated on the floor. Masaba stated, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”

Masaba and Satyadeep had received congratulatory messages from many of their friends and colleagues in the industry. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Mira Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Soni Razdan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others sent their love.

Meanwhile, many stars, including Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, and others, shared special posts for Father’s Day.

