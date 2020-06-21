Father's Day: Priyanka Chopra remembers dad Ashok Chopra & wishes her father in law on the special occasion

Just like other celebs, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also shared a special post for her late father Ashok Chopra and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. on the occasion of Father's Day. Check it out.

Today marks the special occasion of Father’s Day when the very spirit of the paternal bond is being honored everywhere in India. Social media is already abuzz with numerous posts through which people have wished their respective real-life heroes on this special day. Numerous Bollywood celebs have also taken to social media and have showered wishes on their fathers with adorable posts and throwback pictures and videos. Jonas is also among the celebs who has done the same.'

The Sky is Pink actress has shared two throwback pictures – one of her late father Ashok Chopra and another one of her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. on Instagram. Both of them can be seen performing on the stage in the pictures. Priyanka has also added a post along with pictures that reads, “Maybe we both got it from our fathers,” meaning she and husband Nick Jonas have inherited all the talents from their respective fathers.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram post below:

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the movie titled The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. It also marked her comeback to Bollywood after a long period. The actress is currently spending quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and the rest of her family in the United States. The global icon has a couple of interesting projects coming up as of now that include We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4.

Credits :Instagram

