Fatima Sana Shaikh on being replaced in Bhoot Police: What to do now? We can't be bitter about everything

Over a period of time, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh were replaced by Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in Bhoot Police.

Early last month we brought to you details of an upcoming horror comedy titled Bhoot Police. The film will see and coming together. However, ever since its announcement in 2019, the film undergone a massive change with even the lead cast being changed. Earlier, Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh were set to play the lead roles. However, over a period of time, Ali and Fatima were replaced and Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and were offered the roles.

While the reason is largely under wraps, Fatima in a recent interview with DNA India shared her thoughts on being replaced. She said, "First it was with Fox Star Hindi and now it's with some other production house (Ramesh Taurani's Tips). So, that was a massive change. Things are not that bigger and I am not upset. I mean, this is how it is. People make films and want it to be the best. They cast according to their liking and it's fine."

Fatima is nothing but positibe and added that there is no point in being bitter about such changes and. She said, "Yes, but I had Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari. Koi baat nahi, aur kaam milega (No problem. I'll get more work) What to do now? We can't be bitter about everything."

Bhoot Police will see Arjun and Saif teaming up to play ghosthunters in a spooky comedy. The film will be helmed by director Pavan Kriplani who has worked on films like Ragini MMS.

