Fatima Sana Shaikh calls herself a fan of Shah Rukh Khan; says THIS about Dangal co-star Aamir Khan

Fatima Sana Shaikh got her major breakthrough in Bollywood with Nitesh Tiwari’s sports drama Dangal in which she played Aamir Khan’s daughter. Since that blockbuster, the actress has been a part of several films like Thugs of Hindostan, Ludo and Ajeeb Daastaans. In a recent interaction, Fatima has revealed that she is a Shah Rukh Khan fan. But she believes that Aamir Khan makes different films for the audience. She also disclosed that from the current generation, Vicky Kaushal is her favorite actor. Here's what she said.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

In a recent interview with Humans of Cinema, Fatima has revealed that even though she is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, in her opinion Aamir Khan makes films of different kinds for the audience. She said, “I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan, but I feel Aamir Khan has given us a lot of films like Rang De Basanti, PK, Peepli Live, all of these films are so different.”

Fatima also talked about her next co-star Vicky Kaushal, how he has no star tantrums and that he is the best actor from the current generation. Fatima expressed, “Vicky is too good. What an actor. He is so good. After we shot together, I told him ‘It was really nice working with you.’ But he is kind of an actor who transforms. He is outstanding. I can’t tell you how good an actor he is. And he is such a good co-actor, gives cues, always there, there is no drama, no tantrums, very simple guy. He is very talented. I think of our generation, he is the best actor. I truly feel that. So I really enjoyed working with him.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s work front

Fatima will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Meghna Gulzar’s next film Sam Bahadur. It stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and is scheduled to release in December this year. She will also star in Anurag Basu’s anthology film Metro in Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi. A road trip film called Dhak Dhak with actresses Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Shah is also in her lineup.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal calls Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan 'reals stars'; compares today's stardom to 'fast food'