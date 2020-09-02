Fatima Sana Shaikh directs a music video with Vishal Bhardwaj

  1. Home
Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh makes her directorial debut with the music video of a new song that has been sung and composed by composer-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. She says Bhardwaj gave her full freedom while calling the shots.
Besides directing, Fatima also stars in the video of the song, titled "Palkein kholo" and inspired by a poem of celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr.

"The song is about appreciating people around us during these unprecedented times. I've been pestering Vishal sir to make a film with me and when he made this offer, I jumped at it," Fatima said.

The actress shared that Bhardwaj gave her complete freedom to shoot the way she wanted to.

"Vishal sir asked me for my inputs, and then gave me freedom to shoot the music video the way I wanted," she noted.

The actress shot the video on the road and inside a house, with her brother as her crew. The song also features her dog Bijli.

"Even Bijli makes an appearance in the song. She's lucky to debut in a Vishal Bharadwaj music video! Even if she steals the limelight, I would be a proud mother," joked Fatima.

