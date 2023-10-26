Fatima Sana Shaikh discusses epileptic attack during Dhak Dhak shoot; recalls Dia Mirza's gesture

Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in the film Dhak Dhak, sharing the screen space with actresses Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. Notably, Dia had earlier opened up on how Fatima Sana Shaikh had undergone an epileptic seizure during the movie’s shoot and this had left the actress’ fans feeling perplexed. Recently, Fatima has discussed the same at length and also revealed how she felt ‘touched’ on being showered with care by her co-actress Dia Mirza.

Fatima Sana Shaikh discusses epileptic seizure on Dhak Dhak sets

After Dia Mirza revealed that Fatima had a tussle with an epileptic seizure during the film’s shoot, the news left the Dangal actress’ fans feeling perturbed. However, Fatima has now shared a health update in an interview with Hindustan Times, stating that she is recovering and feels better today.

She said that since she lives with it, it’s not a big event for her and said that she carries on with work after undergoing the attacks. Further adding how it can be tough for others to see her that way, she mentioned that it can be “traumatic” for some since not many have seen it happening.

Discussing her co-star Dia Mirza who had made the revelation about Fatima Sana Shaikh’s epilepsy earlier and how she received immense support from the cast and crew of the film, she noted, “I am touched that Dia cared because a lot of people don't have the awareness…the person who goes through the episodes knows how difficult it is. Everyone on the sets was very supportive. I always inform everyone that I have epilepsy and might get an episode so I need a break.”

The actress further delved into the incident and recalled that the seizure had struck when she insisted on shooting non-stop without a break, and also added that the cast would have missed the location of the shoot had she taken a break.

Fatima on how her epileptic attack left Dia Mirza feeling worried

Notably, Fatima’s co-star Dia Mirza had earlier disclosed the actress faced an epileptic seizure during Dhak Dhak’s shoot and also recalled how she shot one of the most dramatic scenes in the film after the attack.

Talking about her further, Shaikh said that Dia is aware of her returning from “multiple episodes” and said that the incident had left Dia Mirza feeling worried as it is extremely taxing on the body.

