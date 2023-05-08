Fatima Sana Shaikh drops UNSEEN PIC with Ira Khan; Pens sweet wish for her on 25th birthday

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is among the most popular star kids in B-Town. While she has no plan of joining Bollywood as an actor, she enjoys huge popularity on social media. Ira Khan often treats her 637k followers on Instagram to some glimpses of her day-to-day life. Today, Ira Khan is celebrating her 25th birthday, and wishes have been pouring in for her on social media. Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who shares a great bond with Ira Khan, has also penned a cute post on Instagram to wish the birthday girl!

Here’s how Fatima Sana Shaikh wished Ira Khan on her birthday

Fatima Sana Shaikh took to her Instagram story to drop an unseen picture with Ira Khan. The picture shows Fatima holding Ira Khan close as they both posed for the picture. Fatima Sana Shaikh is seen in a black outfit, while Ira Khan looks cute in a printed blue tee, and a headband. The two ladies are all smiles, and the picture is just too adorable! Sharing the picture, Fatima wrote, “Happy birthday you beautiful person @khan.ira.” Ira re-shared the story on Instagram and wrote, “Love you.”

Apart from this, Ira Khan also took to her Instagram to post a picture that shows the door to her room decorated with ‘25’ numerical foil balloons. Sharing the picture, Ira wrote, “Goodmorning.” Check out the pictures below!

Nupur Shikhare wishes Ira Khan on her 25th birthday

Ira Khan’s fiancé Nupur Shikhare shared some adorable pictures with her on her birthday. In the pictures, both Nupur and Ira are seen wearing matching headbands. Ira planted a kiss on Nupur’s cheek in one of the pictures. Nupur simply shared the pictures with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Ira and Nupur got engaged in November last year. Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped some pictures from the engagement bash, and wrote, “What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious… My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you.I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar@khan.ira @nupur_shikhare.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt and others arrive at opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre