Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on her wedding plans: I have no intention of getting married anytime soon

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about her wedding plans. The Dangal girl said she has no plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

Fatima Sana Shaikh received recognition for her work in ’s sports flick Dangal. Since then, the actress has come a long way. Fatima is now gearing up for the release of her film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a lighthearted family entertainer that also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. In the film, the Dangal girl will be seen romancing Punjabi star Diljit. Since the upcoming film is set against the backdrop of weddings, Fatima was recently quizzed about her wedding plans.

In an interview with The Times of India, she revealed that she has no plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon. The Thugs of Hindostan star was quoted by the popular daily as saying “Mere best friend ki shaadi ho rahi hai, utna hi mera view hai about weddings, to attend them. I have no intention of getting married nor do I have no intention of you seeing me walking down the aisle with someone anytime soon.”

While giving an insight about her role in the upcoming film, the 28-year-old actress said she will be seen playing a simple Maharashtrian girl from a lower middle-class family. Though her character is loved by everyone in the house, there's another interesting side to her role that the audience will see in the film. Further, talking about working with veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee, she admitted being a huge fan of him. She said, “I'm a huge fan of Manoj sir and the body of work that he has. And for me, just being around him and working with him was what I really wanted. So I'm glad that I got to work with him. Every day was a learning with him.”

On a related note, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a comedy flick set in the 90s. The story of the film revolves around Suraj Singh Dhillon played by Diljit Dosanjh, who searches for a suitable bride for himself. And the comic ride unfolds when Suraj and Mangal (Manoj Bajpayee) collide. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Karishma Tanna in pivotal roles.

