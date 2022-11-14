Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals being diagnosed with epilepsy while training for Dangal; Reveals her struggles

Fatima Sana Shaikh began her career as a child artist in Chachi 420 and later starred in Nitesh Tiwari's biographical sports film Dangal along with Sanya Malhotra and Aamir Khan in the lead. Recently, the actress revealed being diagnosed with epilepsy and now, given that Epilepsy Awareness Month is going on, Fatima took the opportunity and took part in an ask me anything session on her official Instagram handle to answer several fan queries related to epilepsy.

The actress revealed that she was diagnosed during the training of Dangal . "Was diagnosed when I was training for Dangal. I got an episode and woke up straight at the hospital… Tab pata chala ke epilepsy naam ki koi cheez hoti hai (Then I learned about a disease called epilepsy). Was in denial first (for five years). And now, I have learnt to embrace it, and work and live around it," she said. Further, a fan also told her how an epilepsy patient is made to smell a stinking shoe, to this, she responded: "This is a myth. Please aisa mat karna (please don't do this). Already it's traumatic to come out of a seizure. Last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Hahaha! People have done this to me! Horrible!"

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals if epilepsy affected her professionally

Fatima also shared that she tells all her film directors about her condition. "They have always been very supportive and understanding. They know of the challenges they might face on the days I get an episode," she added. The actress was asked if epilepsy affected her career aspirations, to which, she said that she has to go a bit slow but can do everything. mean I have to go a bit slow, but she can do everything. However, there are 'some odd and tough days' that slow her down. "But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion and neither have I ever compromised on any effort to do my best. In fact it pushes and drives me to work harder," Fatim added. She also said that her pet Bijlee is her therapy dog.

Fatima Sana Shaikh work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will be soon seen in Dhak Dhak and Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal.