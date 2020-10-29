Fatima Sana Shaikh REVEALS she texted Rajkumar Hirani to cast her alongside Shah Rukh Khan in his film

Fatima Sana Shaikh has some interesting projects lined up that include Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Meanwhile, read on to know what she has to say about Shah Rukh Khan.

took a long hiatus after the release of his 2018 movie Zero. This left the fans anxious about his next project. Seems like it’s not only the fans but many other celebs from Bollywood who have been eagerly waiting for King Khan’s next venture. Among them is Fatima Sana Shaikh of Dangal fame. The actress is said to have messaged Rajkumar Hirani after having heard that he is reportedly planning to collaborate with the superstar for a movie.

The Ludo actress calls herself a fan of Shah Rukh Khan who is eagerly waiting for his films. The actress then states she read about Rajkumar Hirani doing a movie with the superstar post which she texted him to be considered for the casting. Fatima has further told ETimes that she keeps texting the filmmakers for the purpose of jogging their memories. Talking about the actress, she will next feature alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

The actress has further said in the same interview that she is eager to explore period dramas. She also expressed her interest in doing biopics given that it has a good story. Fatima Sana Shaikh has another movie lined up which is Ludo co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pankaj Tripathi, and Pearle Maaney in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Anurag Basu and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is scheduled to be released on November 12, 2020, on Netflix.

