Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she was scared she ‘won’t get work’ if she told people about her epilepsy diagnosis

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently revealed that she has been suffering from epilepsy. November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, and in a bid to raise awareness about it, the actress urged her followers on Instagram to share their struggle, challenges and stories of epilepsy . Now, in a recent interview, she opened up about her battle with epilepsy. She recalled the time she had an epileptic seizure on a plane, and how lucky she was to have survived it. She also revealed why she hadn’t talked much about it until now.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that she was rushed to the medical facility of the airport after getting seizures on a flight. She was hospitalized for two days, and had no familiar face around her. Fatima said that it put her life on hold, and that she thought she was really lucky that she survived. “It kept my work and life on hold. For me this was a big jhatka, I really thought I’m lucky that I survived. I’ve had big episodes in the past, but this was the most difficult as I was all alone. Now I cannot travel alone, I need someone with me,” she said.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on the stigma attached to epilepsy

She further added that it was after that episode, that she talked about her epilepsy for the first time on social media. She revealed that while she hasn’t hidden her neurological condition, she just never got a chance to talk about it. Fatima said there’s a lot of stigma attached to epilepsy. “You think log sochenge that you have an ailment. I didn’t want people to think I’m weak. I was scared that if I tell people that I have this then I will not get work. I, also, didn’t want to accept that I have a neurological condition,” she said.