Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals what inspired her to play Indira Gandhi role in Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur, one of the highly anticipated biographical drama starring Vicky Kaushal, is a highly promising upcoming Hindi film. Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen portraying the character of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this movie. Fatima recently revealed that she was motivated to accept the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the biographical drama Sam Bahadur because of director Meghna Gulzar's confidence in her. This film, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, focuses on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a renowned Indian war hero.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur

During a recent interview with PTI, Fatima Sana Shaikh who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dhak Dhak opened up on playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said that one has to be a “director’s actor” to portray a personality so famous with utmost honesty. She said, “She has a huge personality and I wasn’t sure about taking up the movie but Meghna (Gulzar) was sure. She said ‘trust me’ and I was like, if a director like her is saying, ‘trust me’, then something must be right, and maybe I’m not seeing what she is seeing.”

She further added, “I did it because I love her work. She made the journey easy for me. She knew what she wanted, whether it was the graph of the performance or look. You have to be a director’s actor. That’s what I did.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on her preparation for the role

Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that her major attempt was to capture the "soul" of the character, rather than trying to just emulate Indira Gandhi. Speaking about Meghna Gulzar she further mentioned, “Meghna has a unique way of having her actors play a certain character, where the focus is on getting the soul and emotions right. It was not about being just like Indira Gandhi.”

As part of her preparations, the Ludo actress mentioned that she prepared herself by reading books and viewing old videos of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She said, “When you play characters like this, just to understand the journey of it, you read history, and you realise there are so many things that have happened in our country. It was a different world back then.”

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra playing the role of Manekshaw’s wife Silloo. The film is all set to hit the big screen on December 1, this year.

