Fatima Sana Shaikh says acting is a lot of reacting: It's always good to have good performers opposite you

"Dangal" actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, feels that a lot of acting isdefined by how an actor reacts to their co-actor. She maintains that actors feed off each other's energy to sketch a good performance.

Elaborating on her stance, she said: "I believe, acting is a lot of reacting. It's always good to have good performers opposite you so that you can feed off their energies."

The actress recently worked in a TVC with Sidharth Malhotra. They instantly clicked and their camaraderie seems to have translated into their work as well, going by her statement on her experience of working with the actor.

"It has been a blast working with Sidharth for the ad. We gelled so well on the sets, it didn't feel like it was the first time we were working together."

About their upcoming projects, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in "SamBahadur" while Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in "Mission Majnu".

Also Read: Here’s how Fatima Sana Shaikh is prepping to play Indira Gandhi in Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’