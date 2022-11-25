Fatima Sana Shaikh sends ‘pyaar’ to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, shares inside pics from their engagement

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He often grabs all the eyeballs for his performance in the film. His daughter Ira Khan, who is quite active on social media also often makes it to the headlines for her personal life. A couple of months ago she shared a video of how her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare proposed to her and now a couple of days back there was an engagement bash for the two. This party was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others. A lot of pictures and videos from the bash have been going viral on social media and today Fatima has shared a couple of inside pics from the party. Fatima Sana Shaikh shares inside pics from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s engagement bash

In the first picture, Fatima Sana Shaikh poses with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. All three are smiling and posing for the camera. The next is a black-and-white picture wherein we can see Fatima and Nupur laughing their hearts out. The third has Fatima and Ira posing stylishly then there is a picture of Fatima kissing Ira on her cheeks. These pictures are proof that Fatima indeed had a good time at the engagement party. Sharing these pictures, Fatima wrote, “What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious…My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar @khan.ira @nupur_shikhare.” Check out Fatima Sana Shaikh’s post:

Nupur Shikhare's proposal to Ira Khan in Italy Nupur proposed to Ira a few months ago at a cycling event in Italy. The couple also shared a video of their proposal on their Instagram handles and captioned it, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes." In the video, Ira can be seen standing along with other people when Nupur kisses her and proposes to her by kneeling on his knees. About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's relationship Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. She also has an older brother Junaid Khan. The duo made their relationship official in February 2021. The couple often shares lovey-dovey pictures on their social media handles.

