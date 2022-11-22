Fatima Sana Shaikh shares video from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s engagement; Says ‘Kya awkward log ho’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare a few days ago. Her engagement ceremony was a low-key affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. Ira's father Aamir Khan, mother Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan and grandmother Zeenat Hussain attended the engagement party. Apart from these, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Akshara Haasan, Vijay Varma and others were also spotted as they arrived for Ira and Nupur’s engagement. Ira posted a video from the party on Instagram. Fatima has now re-shared the adorable video, and has showered her love on the newly-engaged couple. Fatima Sana Shaikh reacts to Ira Khan- Nupur Shikhare’s engagement video

The video shared by Ira Khan on Instagram shows her and Nupur exchanging rings. Post that, they seal it with a kiss, hug each other and break into a dance. Fatima Sana Shaikh has now re-shared the video on her Instagram story and has reacted to it. She wrote, “Ayeeee cuties... Kya awkward log ho @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira.” Ira shared Fatima’s story, and replied to her with, “It's true But we're cute in our awkwardness.” Nupur also replied to Fatima’s story and wrote, “Haan woh toh hain Par kya mazza aaya.” Check out the Instagram stories below!

Ira Khan’s Instagram post While sharing the video, Ira Khan wrote that people often credit her for throwing great parties, but she said it’s the guest list that makes all the difference. She further thanked everyone who was present at the engagement ceremony, and wrote, “The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all.” In case you missed it, check out her post below.

Aamir Khan dances at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s engagement party A video from their engagement ceremony went viral on social media and it showed Aamir Khan dancing to the song ‘papa kehte hai’. He was also joined by his cousin Mansoor Khan, and Ira Khan was seen cheering for both of them.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare flaunt their rings post engagement; Share INSIDE pics from the ceremony