Fatima Sana Shaikh tests Covid positive & goes into home quarantine; Urges everyone to stay safe

As Fatima Sana Shaikh has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the actress has thanked fans for their best wishes.

With the second wave of COVID 19 picking up pace with every day, a large number of coronavirus cases are coming to light. Amid this, several celebs from the industry have also been diagnosed with the deadly virus. While ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was tested positive for coronavirus of late, another celebrity has joined the list of celebs battling the deadly virus. We are talking about the Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known for her stint in starrer Dangal, Thugs of Hindostan, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari etc.

The actress, who made her big debut with the 2016 release Dangal, is tested positive for COVID 19 of late. Fatima confirmed the news on social media lately and revealed tha she is currently in home quarantine and is following all the rules and regulations. Furthermore, she urged everyone to stay safe and also expressed gratitude towards fans for their best wishes. “I have tested positive for COVID 19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe, guys,” Fatima wrote,

Take a look at Fatima Sana Shaik’s post about testing positive for COVID 19:

Talking about the work front, Fatima, who was supposed to be a part of starrer Bhoot Police, has now been roped in to play the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of the genre-bending Tamil smash-hit, Aruvi. Helmed by ace director E Niwas, the movie is expected to hit the floors in mid 2021.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Fatima Sana Shaikh's SHOCKING confession on facing sexual abuse as a kid & battling casting couch

Share your comment ×