Fatima Sana Shaikh walks out of Hindi remake of hit Tamil film 'Aruvi' with director E Niwas.

Months after announcing that she was excited and thrilled to be a part of the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Aruvi', Fatima Sana Shaikh has opted out of the project. According to a report published in ETimes, the Dangal actress has opted out of the film with director E Niwas. The reason? Well, Fatima's dates with another project clashed due to a delay in the project.

Turns out, the film was supposed to roll in August 2021 and Fatima had allotted dates for the same that month. However, the film did not go on floors and was rescheduled for November. The actress reportedly had other projects lined up and thus could not work out the dates.

As per the report, Fatima told the film’s producers, Applause Entertainment and Faith Films, that she would collaborate with them on another project at a later date.

Earlier, Fatima had announced that she will be headlining Aruvi and had said, "I am so thrilled to do the remake of ‘Aruvi’ and really looking forward to diving deep into the skin of the character. I am really glad that Applause Entertainment and Faith Films have come together with E Niwas to make this great content and I am really excited to embark on this journey."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in September that the actress has been approached to play a role in Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. "Fatima has been approached to play a pivotal role in Sam Bahadur, and she has really liked the part. The makers and the actress are presently in advanced talks, and the conversation should be formalised soon. Meanwhile, the pre-production work on the film is on, and is expected to roll early next year,” a source close to the development informed.

