Fatima Sana Shaikh on working with Rajkummar Rao in Ludo: He is a lovely actor and a giving co star

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about working with her Ludo co-star Rajkummar Rao and the actress is all praises for him. Here’s what she had to say.

Fatima Sana Shaikh will next be seen in the upcoming film Ludo that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The Anurag Basu directorial will be Fatima and Rajkummar’s first film together and the two have already left everyone stunned with their sizzling chemistry in the trailer and songs. The Dangal girl, who is on a promotional spree for her forthcoming film, has often showered praises on the Stree star. The diva has been quite vocal about her admiration for Rajkummar.

In a recent interview with DNA, the Thugs of Hindostan star opened up about working with the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor and called him a 'hardworking and a giving co-star'. The leading daily quoted her as saying, “Raj is a lovely actor, he is very hardworking, very free to his co-actor and he is a giving co-star. So, fortunately, all the people that I have worked with, up until now have been very nice. I have not worked with mean people.” Further talking about her mini-reunion with dear friend Sanya Malhotra in Ludo, Fatima revealed that they didn’t get a chance to do more scenes in the film.

She said, “We meet so often off-screen that meeting for 10 minutes on the sets didn't make a difference. If you don't work on a project where you are creating and collaborating, that experience is very different. Any which way, you hang out with that person every other day, so this was not something new." When asked about her experience of working with Anurag Basu, the young actress asserted that she is a huge fan of his films, storytelling and loves aesthetics that the filmmaker brings to his films. On a related note, Ludo is all set to release on OTT platform on November 12. Read Also: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima's peppy track Ladki Dramebaaz Hai will get you grooving; WATCH

