'Fav time of year': Tiger Shroff shares a hilarious PIC with Tara Sutaria from Heropanti 2 promotions

These days, Tiger Shroff's admirers can't stop grinning from ear to ear. After all, his much-anticipated sequel Heropanti 2 is due to hit theatres next month. Well, it seems like Tiger shares the same feeling of excitement. Heropanti 2 happens to be the sequel to Tiger’s debut movie Heropanti and will also feature the actor reprising his role of Babloo. Interestingly, this Ahmed Khan directorial will mark Tiger’s second collaboration with Tara after Student of The Year 2. Just a while ago, Tiger shared an exciting story on his Instagram, making his fans all the more thrilled.

In the story that Tiger shared on his Instagram, we could Tiger and Tara gracefully sitting together. Tiger looked dashing as usual in his formal attire and sunglasses. On the other hand, Tara looked smart in her all-white attire and her wavy hair. She accessorised the look with a gorgeous neckpiece. Along with the story, Tiger wittily wrote, ‘And our fav time of the yearrr…promotionss! Right? @tarasutaria #Heropanti2 #29April. The part and parcel of any movie is its promotions and usually actors go all out to promote their movies. It is a hustler’s job but well, our celebrities are super hardworking after all!

Check Tiger's story HERE

Apart from Tiger and Tara, Heropanti 2 will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 29 and will have a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. Recently, the makers released the first song from the movie which is titled as DaFa Far. Shot on Tiger and Tara, it happens to be a peppy track that will make you groove right away.

