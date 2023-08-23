Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan to appear in Netflix's first Pakistani Original; Deets inside

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan are two of the biggest names in the Pakistani entertainment industry. They have appeared in several successful films and television shows in their country. The two also had a brief but successful stint in Bollywood as they appeared in several big projects. Now there is a piece of good news for everyone who has been waiting for their reunion on the screen.

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan to reunite for an OTT show

According to a Variety report, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will be working together on Netflix's first Pakistani Original series. It will be an official adaptation of the 2013 Urdu novel titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series will be written by Farhat Ishtiaq. Farhat had also written the novel Humsafar which served as the basis for the television series of the same name.

The show will be around Sikander who is a law student at Harvard. He sees an incident that turns out to be life-altering for him. Later, he meets a talented artist named Liza who has a troubled past. Their paths cross in Italy and the rest of the show follows their life. Apart from them, the show will also star Sanam Saeed (with whom Fawad featured in the Zindagi show Barzakh.) Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, and Nadia Jamil also appear in supporting roles.

Other projects of Fawad and Mahira

Both Fawad and Mahira were also seen last year in the action film The Legend of Maula Jatt. This Bilal Lashari film was adapted from the 1979 Pakistani classic Maula Jatt and it turned out to be a success. Fawad will be next seen in the drama film Neelofar along with Mahira Khan in the lead role. The film is directed by Ammar Rasool while Fawad also serves as one of its producers. Other producers include Hassaan Khalid, Qasim Mahmood and Usaf Shariq. Fawad has also started filming for a project called Aan. In Bollywood, the two did films like Khoobsoorat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Raees and Kapoor & Sons among others.

