Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan to Atif Aslam: THESE Pakistani artists who can steal hearts with Bollywood comebacks

The Bombay High Court, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, quashed the petition seeking a ban on Pakistani artists performing or working in India. The court took the decision stating that in order to be a patriot, one doesn’t need to be inimical to those from abroad, especially from the neighboring country. It suggested that any person good at heart; promoting peace, harmony, and tranquility within the country and across the border would be welcomed in the country. Thus, social media has been buzzing with joy over the same and fans have been wondering about the Bollywood comeback of some of the most-loved talented Pakistani artists’ including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, and Atif Aslam amongst others.

Pakistani artists who could make fans go gaga with their Bollywood comeback

Fawad Khan

Popular Pakistan actor Fawad Khan is a heartthrob, who made his successful Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat in 2014 co-starring Sonam Kapoor, followed by much-loved films like Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan continues to be a very popular name, enjoying a massive fan following on social media. Her highly anticipated Bollywood debut happened with Raees in the year 2017. She had starred opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Before fans could see her do any other Bollywood project, the ban was imposed.

Ali Zafar

Pakistan gave us a multi-talented artist in the form of Ali Zafar. Not just his on-screen presence and acting craft, Ali’s mesmerizing voice has been fans’ favorite. The singer-actor made his debut in 2010 with Tere Bin Laden and after then went on to be a part of impactful ventures like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashme Baddoor, and Dear Zindagi.

Not just his films, his tracks Madhubala, Voh Dekhnay Mein, and many more continue to rule social media and fans’ playlists.

Atif Aslam

Atif Aslam has also been a heartthrob owing to his immense talent. In a long list of his evergreen soulful and melodious tracks including Aadat, Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Tu Jaane Na, and Bakhuda Tumhi Ho, the ardent fans of the singer have surely been missing him in the Bollywood space.

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar is also amongst the Pakistani artists who made several Indian fans just by being a part of one Indian film. For Saba, it was Hindi Medium, released in 2017 alongside Irrfan Khan. The film received critical and commercial appreciation at the box office.

Mawra Hocane

Mawra Hocane made her debut in Bollywood with Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016. The film starred Harshvardhan Rane as the male lead. The romantic drama film and music even years after its release enjoy a cult fan following.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Veteran singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan needs no introduction. The singer made his singing debut in Bollywood in 2003 with the movie Paap with the track, Mann Ki Lagan. After the success of his debut track, there was no looking back for him. He lent his mellifluous voice to some of the classic tracks like O Re Piya, Jag Soona Soona Lage, Bol Na Halke Halke, and many others.

Advertisement

Sajal Aly

Popular Pakistani model turned actress Sajal Aly made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the Bollywood film, Mom co-starring the late actress Sridevi.

Which Pakistani artist are you keen on having a Bollywood comeback, do let us know in the comments section!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon make fans go 'wow' with traditional airport looks