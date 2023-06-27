Fawad Khan reveals he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at 17: ‘I broke down’

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan recently talked about being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 17. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that when he was 17, his body when through an auto-immune response, and he got a bout of high fever post which he suddenly lost around 10 kilos of body weight in a matter of 8 days. The diabetes diagnosis created a paradigm shift in his life, and since then he has been on insulin.

Fawad Khan on being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 17

In a conversation with the YouTube channel FreeStyle Middle East, Fawad Khan said, “I used to be 65 kgs and went down to 55 kgs at the age of 17.” He said that at that time, he went to the doctor, who took his blood sugar test, because he saw his symptoms. “My blood sugar was at 600 at the time. I was checked in at the hospital. I was rehydrated and I was given insulin. I have been on insulin since the age of 17 and today, I am 41 so it has been a career in Diabetes for 24 years,” he said.

Fawad said that in the first few days, it didn’t really hit him as hard as it hit his father. However, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor revealed that it was on his trip back from Rawalpindi when he was sitting in the backseat when he broke down and started crying and questioned why it happened to him.

He further added that he had to carry insulin everywhere he went and had to constantly monitor his blood sugar. Sharing his struggle, he said, “When my sugar gets low it feels like your soul is being sucked out. I would sometimes fall on the floor and it’s hard to breathe. I would sweat. There was a point where one of my eyes would start to roll up. Like one would stay here and the other one would start rolling up, so I had no control over that as well.”

