Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s Barzakh poster and release date OUT; here’s when and where you can watch it

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer Barzakh is set for its release. Fans who have been waiting long can rejoice as their series will be available digitally next month (July).

Along with the release date, the makers of Barzakh shared a new poster featuring Sanam.

Here's when and where you can watch Barzakh

After winning people's hearts with their impeccable chemistry in the Pakistani show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are set to feature in Barzakh.

Taking to her Instagram account on June 17, Sanam dropped a new poster and shared the release date of the much-anticipated series. In the post, she is seen in a red outfit, with her eyes closed and hair tied in a half-open fashion.

The series is set to release on Zee5 and ZeeZindagi's YouTube channel on July 15. The caption read, “When all has withered…will love endure? #Barzakh. Premieres 19th July on Zindagi's YouTube and Zee 5.”

Reacting to the post, Sohai Ali Abro wrote, “WOAH.” Sarwat Gilani commented, “Wow! Can't wait to watch this!”

In another poster, shared by Sanam Saeed on Instagram, she is seen with Khushhal Khan. In this poster, Sanam can be seen with Fawad Khan and Khushhal. She also shared several posters of the series on her Instagram account.

Have a look:

Barzakh is written and directed by Asim Abbasi and produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal.

Speaking about Barzakh, director Asim Abbasi told Variety that the process of making the series started during COVID and the pandemic.

"Shailja and I were having a lot of conversations about life and death and to have lived and to have a legacy and have meant to lose so many people. It also reminded me of my own father's passing and his soul, where did they go, that's how the idea of ‘Barzakh' germinated," Asim added.

More about Barzakh

Set against the backdrop of the Hunza Valley, Barzakh revolves around a reclusive 76-year-old man who invites his estranged family to his remote valley resort for an unusual event. The series also highlights the themes of mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma, and gender inclusivity while exploring the role of folklore in human experience.

