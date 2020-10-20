FeedFood4SSROct: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister begins new campaign; Urges fans to feed needy people & animals

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often organizes digital campaigns in his memory. She has introduced yet another one this time.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has left a deep void in the film industry that will be difficult to fill in the coming times. The late actor passed away on 14th June 2020, but the campaigns and movements seeking justice for him continue on social media even after four months. Among the ones who have been at the forefront in organizing the same is his sister Shweta Singh Kirti. She has been rigorously sharing posts related to him on her handles.

And now, Shweta has once again organized a new campaign for all the SSR fans. She has urged everyone to share the trend #FeedFood4SSROct on social media. Moreover, she has also asked them to feed the needy people and animals as a part of the same. Shweta writes, “When you feed the hungry, a lot of good karmas get generated. While you are at it, have the intention of #Justice4SSR in your hearts. Let’s #FeedFood4SSROct, one of the best pious ways to show support.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor has left behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations. He initially began his journey in acting in the Indian television industry. After having featured and won accolades in popular shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta, Sushant decided to venture into Bollywood. He made his debut with Kai Po Che in 2013. One of his best movies is the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper.

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram

