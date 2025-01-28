Fell for Mithila Palkar in Sweet Dreams? Check out these 5 unmissable movies and series that prove her acting mettle
Loved Mithila Palkar in Sweet Dreams? Don’t wait any longer! Check out her best films and series to binge-watch next. Scroll down for your ultimate watchlist!
Actress Mithila Palkar recently charmed audiences with her performance in Sweet Dreams, streaming from January 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, this enchanting film explores the connection between two strangers through the surreal world of dreams.
Alongside Mithila, the film features Amol Parashar, Meiyang Chang, and Sauraseni Maitra, delivering a tale of serendipity and a love that transcends reality. If Sweet Dreams captivated you, here's a curated list of Mithila Palkar's must-watch films and series that showcase her versatility and talent.
5 movies and shows of Mithila Palkar that are unmissable:
1. Karwaan
In this heartfelt 2018 road-trip drama, Mithila portrays Tanya, a free-spirited young woman who embarks on an unexpected adventure with Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan. Her vibrant energy adds a refreshing spark to the film, blending humor and introspection beautifully.
2. Chopsticks
Stepping into the shoes of Nirma, a socially awkward yet determined girl, Mithila Palkar shines in this quirky 2019 Netflix original. Her transformation, guided by Abhay Deol's eccentric character, is both empowering and endearing, making her journey truly memorable.
3. Tribhanga
This 2021 Netflix drama showcases her depth as an actor. Playing Masha, a poised and reserved daughter, she stands her ground alongside powerhouse performers Kajol and Tanvi Azmi. Her nuanced portrayal highlights generational conflicts and familial bonds.
4. Little Things
As Kavya, Mithila became the voice of a generation navigating modern relationships and urban life. Her authentic portrayal of love, career struggles, and everyday joys struck a chord with millennials, with her chemistry with Dhruv Sehgal becoming an iconic part of the series.
5. Girl in the City
Bringing Meera's dreams and aspirations to life, Mithila captures the essence of a small-town girl striving to make it big in Mumbai. Her lively performance and relatable struggles made this web series a heartfelt and inspiring watch.
Mithila Palkar has consistently charmed audiences with her relatable characters, effortless performances, and undeniable screen presence. From heartfelt dramas to lighthearted comedies, her projects showcase her versatility and talent as an actress.
These must-watch films and series are perfect for diving deeper into her world and witnessing the Sweet Dreams actress' journey as a rising star in Indian cinema and streaming.
