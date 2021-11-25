Felt that with Koi Mil Gaya & Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan on getting emotionally attached with his characters

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in ‘War’ alongside Tiger Shroff. The actor has several films in the pipeline including ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone and ‘Vikram Vedha’ Hindi remake with Saif Ali Khan. In a recent virtual interaction at IFFI Goa, Hrithik Roshan spoke about preparing for his character. He said, “The first thing is to find a connection with the character in the script. Once you have laid that foundation where you know that the emotions that your character is going through resonate with you, then half the job is done.”

Hrithik Roshan also spoke about getting emotionally invested in his characters in films like Koi Mil Gaya and Kaabil. He said, “It is something that you hold close to yourself. I felt that when I did films like Koi… Mil Gaya and Kaabil. It’s like you are living and staying with certain emotions. They can fill you up with nice feelings, and to not have an opportunity to stay with those feelings, is kind of heartbreaking. It remains with you in the most beautiful way. All the characters that I have played in films and the remnants of those have always stayed with me.”

Hrithik spoke about the rise of digital medium and talent that has emerged out of the medium. He said, “I am delighted about the fact that so many new actors have come in. The scope has gone up, and the talent that I have been watching on screen is just so incredible! It makes me happy as I feel that all kinds of people in our social environment need to be represented in beautiful ways on screen.”

